Insider Buying: Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) COO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CVLB traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 488,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,458. The firm has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Conversion Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Conversion Labs from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conversion Labs during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Conversion Labs during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conversion Labs during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

