Insider Buying: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Buys 2,674 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 2,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.34.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.