Insider Buying: GPT Group (GPT.AX) (ASX:GPT) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

GPT Group (GPT.AX) (ASX:GPT) insider Robert Whitfield bought 7,500 shares of GPT Group (GPT.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.07 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of A$30,525.00 ($21,803.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.02.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. GPT Group (GPT.AX)’s payout ratio is currently -211.01%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

