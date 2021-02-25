Insider Buying: International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Acquires 20,463 Shares of Stock

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Jason Sunstein acquired 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.38.

Jason Sunstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Jason Sunstein bought 54,437 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $65,324.40.

OTCMKTS ILAL remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,298. International Land Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

