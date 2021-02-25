Insider Buying: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Buys 44,400 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 286,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,778. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $902.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

