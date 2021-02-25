Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 450 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Christine R. Johnston bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at C$197,610.16.

TRP traded down C$1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.37. 3,857,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,226. The stock has a market cap of C$51.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.80.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

