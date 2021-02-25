Insider Buying: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Purchases 625 Shares of Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.