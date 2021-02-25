Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,461. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

