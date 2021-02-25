Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells 1,295 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $30,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $10,155.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05.

On Monday, February 1st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $36,938.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $9,439.50.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $10,150.95.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55.

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

Shares of APLT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $584.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

