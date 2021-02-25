Insider Selling: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 252,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,835. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

