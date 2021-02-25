Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 305,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,708. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

