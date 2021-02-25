Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 36,046 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,126,182.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BancFirst stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 3,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

