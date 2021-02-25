Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BOH traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $94.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.