Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $8.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -437.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

