Insider Selling: Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Sells 30,951 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. 9,487,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153,048. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $56.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

