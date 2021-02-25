Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 67,472 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $284,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,532,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,431.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68.

EMAN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 1,783,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,184. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in eMagin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

