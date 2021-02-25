Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Rodney Clemente sold 200 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $3,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,302.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 910,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,249. The company has a market cap of $981.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.