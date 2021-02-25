Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 24,097 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,460,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,767. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.