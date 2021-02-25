Insider Selling: Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Sells 11,313 Shares of Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 349,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.
A number of analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
Ferro Company Profile
Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.