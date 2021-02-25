Insider Selling: Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Sells 11,313 Shares of Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 349,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ferro by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ferro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

