Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 450,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

