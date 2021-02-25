Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David R. Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89.

IBTX traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.66. 220,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,090. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $75.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,645,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.