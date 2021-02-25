Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells 288,270 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68.

On Thursday, February 18th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57.

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 598,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,639. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

