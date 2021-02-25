Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Insider Sells 685 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 205,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

