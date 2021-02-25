Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $781,400.00.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00.

MGM stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,477,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

