Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells 1,346 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MC traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 405,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,213. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

