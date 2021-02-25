Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,827. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Morningstar by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

