Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 1,899 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,347. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

