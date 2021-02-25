Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 1,899 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26.
Shares of Natera stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,347. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
