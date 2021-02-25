Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Chairman Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 101,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

