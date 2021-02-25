Insider Selling: Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Sells 268,118 Shares of Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 25th, Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00.
Otonomy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,306. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
