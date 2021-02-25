Insider Selling: Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Sells 268,118 Shares of Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Otonomy alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,306. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.