Insider Selling: Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Sells 311,100 Shares of Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $774,861.02.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 1,861,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 81.6% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

