Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CAO Sells 3,842 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PACB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 5,637,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

