Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.85. 1,165,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

