Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PNFP stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.49. 9,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.