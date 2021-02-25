Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells 21,808 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $5,722,000.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.66. 128,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $202.72. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROLL. Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

