Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Sells 3,344 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $356,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Daniel sold 2,006 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $210,248.86.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jennifer Daniel sold 2,007 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $212,882.49.

On Monday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jennifer Daniel sold 11,956 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $787,302.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. 977,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,809. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

