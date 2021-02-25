Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 11,100 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,111.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,397,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,932,162.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $2,267,194.80.

On Thursday, February 11th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $575,969.90.

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,496,947.00.

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

SLQT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

