Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 11,100 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,111.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,397,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,932,162.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $2,267,194.80.
- On Thursday, February 11th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $575,969.90.
- On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,496,947.00.
- On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $959,628.87.
- On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32.
- On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.
SLQT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,691,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SLQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
