Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 14,703 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $441,237.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,169.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $930,234.60.
- On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.
NYSE SLQT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 4,113,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
