Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 14,703 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $441,237.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,169.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $930,234.60.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 4,113,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

