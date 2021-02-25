Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SKYW traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 466,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

