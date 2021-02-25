Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.93.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
