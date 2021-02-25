Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells 33,258 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at $107,807,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

SCCO traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 1,259,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,626. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

