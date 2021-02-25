Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP Sells 547 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,345. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Standex International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.