Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 533 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STT stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

