Insider Selling: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells 44,308 Shares of Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SSY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.