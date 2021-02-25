Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TRV traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

