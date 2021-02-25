Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 618,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,591 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

