Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 13,127 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44.

On Monday, November 30th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. 2,115,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after buying an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.