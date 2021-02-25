Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.48. 3,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

