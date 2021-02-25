Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.80. 2,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

