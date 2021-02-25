Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,661.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $16,661.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.67 or 0.00733521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00037016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,860,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

