Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 86,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

